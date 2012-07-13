Video: Maestro Knows (Special Edition) With Chris Bosh

#Video
07.13.12 6 years ago

We’ve introduced you to Levi Maestro on Dime before, and in this brand new episode of Maestro Knows, he gives us one of the coolest off-court looks into what goes into the mind of Chris Bosh. As you would think, Bosh is into crazy art. While we knew that, we didn’t know he was such a big sneakerhead. As for his game on the football field? Check the video out to see.

