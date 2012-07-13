Video: Maestro Knows (Special Edition) With Chris Bosh

We’ve introduced you to Levi Maestro on Dime before, and in this brand new episode of Maestro Knows, he gives us one of the coolest off-court looks into what goes into the mind of Chris Bosh. As you would think, Bosh is into crazy art. While we knew that, we didn’t know he was such a big sneakerhead. As for his game on the football field? Check the video out to see.

