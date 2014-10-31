Video: Magic Rookie Aaron Gordon Rises For Alley-Oop Slam Over Glen Rice, Jr.

#GIFs
10.30.14 4 years ago

Aaron Gordon is already scary. Just imagine if the Orlando Magic rookie’s skills ever catch up to his athleticism. For now, though, flashes of that world class explosiveness will more than suffice. Watch Gordon lead the break before rising and finishing an alley-oop over top of the Washington Wizards’ Glen Rice, Jr..

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Rice learned a valuable lesson here: Never jump with Aaron Gordon. For the sake of more sick highlights like this, we hope the rest of the league doesn’t take note.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSAaron GordongifsGlen Rice Jr.Latest NewsORLANDO MAGIC

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP