Video: Magic Rookie Aaron Gordon Rises For Alley-Oop Slam Over Glen Rice, Jr.

Aaron Gordon is already scary. Just imagine if the Orlando Magic rookie’s skills ever catch up to his athleticism. For now, though, flashes of that world class explosiveness will more than suffice. Watch Gordon lead the break before rising and finishing an alley-oop over top of the Washington Wizards’ Glen Rice, Jr..

Rice learned a valuable lesson here: Never jump with Aaron Gordon. For the sake of more sick highlights like this, we hope the rest of the league doesn’t take note.

