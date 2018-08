Every now and then, Manu Ginobili will time warp back to his Kinder Bologna days (when he was considered to be one of the most explosive athletes in the Euroleague) and put one on somebody. Remember this dunk he put on the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs?

He uncorked a very Manu-esque one on a drive in the first quarter of Game 3 tonight:

