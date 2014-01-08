Video: Manu Ginobili Hits Game-Winning Layup In OT

Manu Ginobili always seems like the only one on the Spurs that doesn’t resemble a cog in the machine that is Gregg Popovich basketball. His ability to create openings no one else can see is a big reason he’s so highly regarded by Popovich despite his outside-the-box play. Even at 36 years old, he’s still faking out defenders going to his left, like he did Tuesday night to beat the Grizzlies in OT.

Watch as Manu hesitates just a fraction of a second coming into the middle of the court going left after getting the handoff and pick from Tim Duncan. That slight pause was all he needed to squeeze to the left side of the rim for the layup and the 110-108 lead with just 1.8 seconds left. The Grizz couldn’t convert and the Spurs got a win in Memphis.

Manu was just 3-for-12 in the game with only nine points including the game-winner.

