Manu Ginobili Kicks Shot In From Beyond Mid-Court

Spurs six man and Argentinian wing Manu Ginobili was having some at practice the other day. He was attempting to kick a basketball from beyond mid-court into the basket. This is no small feat. After an NBA camera caught one attempt bounce wildly off the backboard, Manu hit the next converting one of the best trick shots we’ve seen in a while.

Here’s the miraculous shot falling. Also, what the f*** is wrong with Bruce Bowen trying to block Manu’s kick? He should go back to the ESPN studio.

