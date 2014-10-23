Manu Ginobili Kicks Shot In From Beyond Mid-Court

Spurs six man and Argentinian wing Manu Ginobili was having some at practice the other day. He was attempting to kick a basketball from beyond mid-court into the basket. This is no small feat. After an NBA camera caught one attempt bounce wildly off the backboard, Manu hit the next converting one of the best trick shots we’ve seen in a while.
Here’s the miraculous shot falling. Also, what the f*** is wrong with Bruce Bowen trying to block Manu’s kick? He should go back to the ESPN studio.
This is SUPER old! Look at the court! That’s the 76ers court from 4-5 years ago!
plus Manu have hair hahaha
Has hair.
Manu has hair!!! (this is old even Bowen was there!)
also is that rasho nesterovic at 0:19 in the video? he left the spurs in 2006!
Old video..Bruce Bowen is in it.
I love Manu but… has anyone seen Dude Perfect videos? They can make that shot in their sleep.
this video is from long before dude perfect. it’s from ’06 at the latest.