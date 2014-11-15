GIF: Manu Ginobili Nutmegs Jordan Hill For The Dime

There aren’t many players like the Argentinian Manu Ginobili. His zig-zagging forays to the rim earlier in his career even forced coach Gregg Popovich to concede the one-time mop-headed Ginobili had to cut loose on the court rather than adhere to San Antonio’s famously structured attack. Ginobili’s on-ball wizardry continued during a sequence in last night’s 93-80 win over the Lakers.

Watch Jordan Hill switch onto Manu after a sideline screen. Ginobili uses Hill’s 6-10 size against him, perfectly bouncing a pass between his legs for a cutting Jeff Ayres.

There’s no teaching that sort of wily passing. It’s just a part of Ginobili’s genius, and partially the reason Charles Barkley screams “GINOBILI!” when Manu is featured on “Inside the NBA” segments for TNT. Manu is one-of-a-kind, so lap up these little nuggets of brilliance while you still can — Manu’s contract expires at the end of the year, and that might be it for the 37-year-old after this season concludes.

