Video: Marcus Camby’s 90-Foot Basket That Didn’t Count

03.27.12 6 years ago

When I was playing on a sixth grade travel team, one of my close friends hit buzzer-beating, half-court shots in back-to-back games. It was crazy, especially since the kid was like 4-3. But in person, I’ve never seen a shot like this: Marcus Camby getting his Aaron Rodgers on. You know the former Blazer is still kicking himself over letting it go a half a second too late.

What’s the craziest long shot you’ve ever hit in a game?

