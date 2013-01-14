Video: Mario Chalmers Went Berserk on the Sacramento Kings

From the weekend in case you missed it: On Saturday night the Miami Heat rolled the Sacramento Kings, 128-99. In the process, Mario Chalmers exploded for a career-high 34 points and a franchise-record 10 threes.

Watch this compilation of Mario’s buckets. The Kings should be ashamed of themselves – whether Chalmers has all day to set himself for a three or is completely free to coast to the basket with zero resistance, he’s playing H-O-R-S-E out there. We know there’s been lots of drama surround the Kings lately, but if you can’t get yourself to muster some effort against the Miami Heat in your own gym, we don’t know what to tell you.

