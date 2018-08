Last night in a truly crazy 3OT game up in Toronto, Marvin Williams threw down on new rookie, Jonas Valanciunas. Valanciunas has come into the NBA the hard way – he’s been dunked on twice in a week. For once, Williams showed us what made the Hawks draft him over Chris Paul.

