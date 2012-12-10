Video: Matt Bonner’s Epic “Free Bird” Tribute

#San Antonio Spurs #Video
12.10.12 6 years ago

San Antonio Spurs forward Matt Bonner is known league-wide as “The Red Rocket.” The origin of the nickname is, in part, the subway system (TTC) that Bonner rode to games while he was a member of the Toronto Raptors. For his part, Bonner is mostly grounded himself, knocking down set shot threes at a career .417 rate.

Last Friday, though, the “Red Rocket” might as well have referred to a spacecraft as the fan favorite took off from the left hash for a thunderous two-handed slam. (Ironically, the dunk also came against the red-clad Houston Rockets.)

To commemorate the occasion, YouTube user “Caleb Sanez” put together an epic tribute video set to Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s classic “Free Bird” song.

Won’t you fly high free bird, yeah.

h/t @TasMelas

What do you think?

