Video: ‘Melo Hits Go-Ahead Winner Over Hornets

New York’s often whiny population of Knicks fans were preparing for a snark-filled 2014-15 campaign after Chicago’s 20-plus point win in the Garden to start the season. With the Cavs up next and the Hornets this past weekend, a 0-3 start was a very real possibility. But the Knicks ruined Cleveland’s opener and played well again back at home on Sunday in a 96-93 win over the Hornets punctuated by a historic accomplishment from Carmelo Anthony and the go-ahead bucket in the last minutes.

The Knicks looked like they’d squandered an easier win after the Hornets came back from 15 points down in the second period to go into half with just a two-point deficit. They went back and forth in the second half, but New York’s triple-post offense gave ‘Melo an advantage on the wing where he could jab step and go up for that mid-range jumper he’s hit thousands of times over the 12 years of his career.

With the score knotted at 93-all, Melo got the ball on the weak-side, jabbed, and rose for the game-sealing bucket.

The Knicks made some defensive stops down in the final 1:23 of the game, and Anthony sealed it with a rebound and a free throw in the final five seconds. The Knicks are now 2-1 and Anthony’s prediction they’d make the playoffs this season, despite the lack of contender status isn’t as sheepishly optimistic as it might have once appeared.

