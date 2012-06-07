Video: Metta World Peace Does The Weather… In Vancouver

If you are not following Metta World Peace on Twitter, you are doing it wrong. Metta is constantly tweeting out random things and yesterday may have been one of his best days on Twitter. “Vacationing” in Vancouver, British Columbia right now, we were treated to these great tidbits from his trip:

“Vancouver weather is nice Really cloudy and damp Great for the trees and plants and earth I think I’m staying for two weeks I love earth”

“I love these mountains Pretty cool Ok Hiking now #somethingdifferent :)”

On his hike:

“I love Vancouver …. A bear and cougar on the same day… Rivers coming out of mountains Yes!”

“These mountains are cool.. Coyotes,bears n cougars… Time to depart before I become apart from my body parts”

“I was just in whole foods in west Vancouver.. People couldn’t believe I was there. Lol..”

“I’m about to do weather on CTV channel 9 in Vancouver… How did this happen? I don’t know how I got here I’m just here doing earthly things”

Apparently, Metta wasn’t lying as here is CTV Channel 9’s “NBA Weather Specialist”:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nothing better than a weather person saying, “Victoria she sounds like she’s hot but she’s actually cold – 14 degrees.”

Early this morning, NBA.com’s Sekou Smith tweeted at World Peace telling him: “You need your own show. Seriously. Your adventures are too good to miss.”

We couldn’t agree more.

What do you think?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.