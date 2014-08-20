Video: Michael Jordan Takes ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge that’s taken the sporting world by storm recently has crossed over and now includes His Airness, Michael Jordan. The GOAT called out Phil Jackson and the fellow members of his 1992 Dream Team to put up some cash and also take the challenge.

In case you didn’t know, ALS stands for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or as it’s more commonly referred to, Lou Gehrig’s Disease. They’ve recently started the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, and a lot of celebrities and athletes are doing their part.

In the basketball world, USA Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski started things off a week ago by taking the #IceBucketChallenge. Then Team USA followed suit and so did Kobe Bryant — who took an ice bucket bath.

Finally, former four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Dikembe Mutombo, also took the challenge, with his teeth-chattering wiggle following the ice-cold shower a clear indication of the much warmer climes he’s used to in his native Africa.

Now here’s MJ, who is pretty cool when the ice water eventually gets poured, though we don’t get a chance to see his extended reaction. Before he took the challenge, he called for hiss former 1992 Dream Team players and former coach Phil Jackson to do the same because it’s not really fun for MJ if there isn’t another challenge on top.

