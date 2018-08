Do you remember the dunk phenom that is Keion Bell? Not too long ago, we posted the video of Bell, then at Pepperdine, dunking over seven people.

Since that post, Bell transferred to Missouri, and he was back at it again at their Midnight Madness yesterday.

Bell leaped over six people this time, but it hardly matters. Still crazy:

