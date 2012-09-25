Video: NBA 2K13 Controls Trailer

Over the last few years, one of the only faults with the 2K Sports basketball franchise has been the ballhandling system. It was never responsive enough, and sometimes felt like they were stubbornly hanging onto the old system because it differed from Live‘s. I could get the controls down in practice, but then in games, I’d often find myself struggling to pull them off. NBA 2K13 promises to change all of that by mapping ballhandling off to the right stick, which will differentiate between movement and the live dribble. 2K has done a lot for the game this year. Now, we just gotta do something about Too $hort.

Do you think you will like the new control system?

