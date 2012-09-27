Video: NBA 2K13 Developer Insight #6 – Sneakers

09.27.12 6 years ago

Some of the Dime crew was at the NBA 2K13 launch party last night in New York City, and apparently, the game was so attractive, a few of the guys said, “I think I’m coming out of video game retirement.” We’ve seen it all so far from 2K Sports, but in this video, we take a look at a long overlooked aspect of the game: the sneakers. Sure, you could have the greatest game in the world, but if the gear isn’t right (and seeing the same generic sneakers over and over again gets annoying), then it takes something away from the product. Thankfully, it sounds like 2K13 won’t have this problem.

What visual improvements do you expect in 2K13?

