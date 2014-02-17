Video: NBA All-Star Game Crowd Sings Happy Birthday To Bill Russell

We love him; Kobe Bryant thinks his bust should be chiseled in Mount Rushmore; Bill Russell is the wise old man of the NBA, and fans and players alike acknowledged that fact tonight at the Smoothie King Center. Russell recently turned 80 years old, and the whole crowd serenaded the sporting world’s all-time greatest winner with a loud rendition of happy birthday.

