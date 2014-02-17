Video: NBA All-Star Game Crowd Sings Happy Birthday To Bill Russell

02.16.14 4 years ago

We love him; Kobe Bryant thinks his bust should be chiseled in Mount Rushmore; Bill Russell is the wise old man of the NBA, and fans and players alike acknowledged that fact tonight at the Smoothie King Center. Russell recently turned 80 years old, and the whole crowd serenaded the sporting world’s all-time greatest winner with a loud rendition of happy birthday.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSALL STARBILL RUSSELLDimeMag

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP