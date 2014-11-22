Video: Nerlens Noel, Eric Bledsoe Nearly Come To Blows 30 Seconds Into Game

Apparently Nerlens Noel didn’t take kindly to Eric Bledsoe insisting that the Kentucky Wildcats could beat the winless Philadelphia 76ers in a seven-game series. Noel took the first opportunity available to send Bledsoe a message in his team’s loss to the Phoenix Suns tonight, committing a hard foul 30 seconds after tip-off that prompted Bledsoe to get in the rookie’s face.
Bledsoe was called for a technical after the incident, while Noel – a fellow Kentucky alum, ironically – was levied with a flagrant 1 after video review.
Frankly, that’s a needlessly hard foul. Noel takes a big, aggressive swipe across Bledsoe’s face and midsection after committing the initial contact. The Suns guard had reason to be upset, especially considering his incendiary comments from earlier this week.
Noel won’t cop to any malice, of course. But we think his reaction pretty much says it all:
We’d never condone dirty play. Still, it’s hard not to almost admire Noel’s pride. The Sixers are professionals no matter what their play or record says, and should absolutely feel disrespected by Bledsoe’s sentiment. It’s good to know Philly has some fight.
(Video via BasketBall Universe)
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
76ers are bad, Noel or no Noel, Bledsoe’s opinion should be respected. If 76ers disagree with his opinion they should prove it by winning not by throwing him down. Why not let 76ers play UK just once?
Bledsoe got his ass handed to him for his ASSanine comments. If he doesn’t wanna get smacked up he should shut up. Glad Noel is instilling some sort of toughness into a league whos gone so soft the “best big in the game” is being called a pussy by guys who can’t bench 2 plates and are in walking boots. smh
In this game and all other games action talks and performance talks. This is not weight-lifting or bench-press heavyweight championship, this isbasketball. Teams get up on the ladder by toughness, skill, hustle and accuracy. Noel is obvioiusly good and Bledsoe wasn’t talking about him but as a team they’ve been a major disappointment. They can’t make 3s, can’t defend, can’t rebound and other than Noel no skill. On the other hand there are college teams that are tough, accurate and skillful so thinking logically Bledsoe may be right. Regarding disrectfulness I think respect is like freedom, you gotta earn it. The free/unearned respect is called brown-nosing.
I agree that dirty play is unnecessary, but I don’t see how this is overly aggressive. Has the league gone this soft? A big hitting a smaller player always looks bad and in this case, I think it was just Noel ensuring Bledsoe doesn’t get the shot up. Either way, maybe this sort of aggressive defense will help snap the 76ers out of their slumber?