Video: New Foot Locker Ad With Kevin Love, Chris Bosh, James Harden And Russell Westbrook

08.21.12 6 years ago

So far we’ve seen tear-away beards and Carmelo Anthony clones in Foot Locker’s latest TV spots this summer. Another new ad joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook, part of an earlier Foot Locker offering, with gold-medal teammate Kevin Love and Chris Bosh in a lounge chair. Without giving away anything about the ad directly, think Lonely Island and T-Pain as you watch it. Hit the jump to see the clip.

What do you think?

