Video: Nick Collison Tip With 0.1 Seconds On Shot Clock

#Oklahoma City Thunder #San Antonio Spurs
05.21.14 4 years ago

Call it the new four-point play. On the heels of Lance Stephenson’s tip–in to beat the halftime buzzer with 0.1 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s Game 2, the Oklahoma City Thunder replicated the same play in Game 2 on Wednesday. However, this time the tip-in beat a 0.1-second shot clock in the second quarter.

Derek Fisher, who is already familiar with beating the clock in the playoffs against San Antonio, threw the inbounds pass from the baseline to Nick Collison, who tipped in the incredible shot over Tim Duncan in the *nick* of time.

(video via @cjzero)

