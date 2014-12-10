Video: Nick Young Step-Back 4-Point Play On Nik Stauskas

Last season, the Lakers’ Nick Young led the league, and set a franchise record, with seven successful four-point plays. Say what you want about Swaggy P’s outgoing personality, but credit should be given to the 29-year-old for his knack at positioning his body to create contact while still generating enough upper-body space to launch the long ball with decent accuracy.

Near the end of the first quarter on Tuesday night, Young was able to once again ignite the STAPLES Center crowd with a four-point play. After cooking up a nasty step-back crossover on Kings’ rookie Nik Stauskas, Young absorbed the foul while swishing through a pretty three-pointer.

The Lakers overcame a halftime deficit to snap a three-game skid with a 98-95 win over the Kings sans DeMarcus Cousins. While Young poured in 12 points off the bench, Kobe Bryant led the charge for Los Angeles down the stretch to lift the Lakers to a much-needed win, which likely resulted in the dismay of the latest member of the pro-tankng initiative, Magic Johnson>.

