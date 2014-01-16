Video: Nicolas Batum Lobs For Sneaky Damian Lillard Slam

The Blazers pulled away from a visiting Cavs team â€” that’s not messing around anymore with the acquisition of Luol Deng â€” in the fourth quarter Wednesday night behind their stars, Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge. The former even snuck backdoor for a sick alley-oop from Nicolas Batum.

The finish is more ferocious than any sort of fancy skywalking. Dame sneaks backdoor after LMA sticks his backside out to slow up Kyrie Irving just enough to spring Lillard. Kyrie should have squeezed tighter to Lillard coming around Aldridge because Batum spots Dame quickly and before Kyrie can even react, Lillard has already flushed it down.

