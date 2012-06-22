Video: Nike Basketball Unveils LeBron James’ “The Ring Maker”

06.22.12

Right after LeBron James won his first NBA title on Thursday night after Game 5, Nike Basketball dropped a classicly cool yet new take on his long-awaited championship. In the spot, an unnamed jeweler follows James from an Akron prep to becoming the NBA’s three-time MVP, all the while starting and scrapping the expected championship rings he doesn’t earn. Until 2012, that is. Hit the jump to see the spot.

