Video: Nike Elite Series

Earlier in March, we introduced you to Nike’s exclusive “Elite Series” line for the Nike Kobe VII, Nike Zoom Hyperdunk and LeBron 9. Now, here is a video. With the playoffs promising gold for any team lucky enough to win their final game of the season, these kicks will have you prepared. Kevlar, Flywire and Carbon Fiber bring technology that’ll push you forward.

All three Nike Basketball Elite Series shoes â€“ the Nike Kobe VII, Nike Zoom Hyperdunk and LeBron 9 â€“ are available at retail and at www.nikestore.com beginning April 28, 2012.

Which one is your favorite?

