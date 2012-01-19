Video: Nike Pro Training Camp

01.19.12

In late November, we showed you 70 behind the scenes photos from the inaugural Nike Pro Training Camp. Over four intense days of basketball and training at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., some of the best athletes represented by Nike Inc. â€“ meaning Nike Basketball, Jordan Brand and Converse â€“ came out to get better. Now, here’s your chance to take another inside look at what LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem, Omri Casspi, Randy Foye, and Manny Harris did.

Part 1: Assessment

Part 2: Physical Training

What do you think?

