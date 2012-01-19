Video: Nike Pro Training Camp

In late November, we showed you 70 behind the scenes photos from the inaugural Nike Pro Training Camp. Over four intense days of basketball and training at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., some of the best athletes represented by Nike Inc. â€“ meaning Nike Basketball, Jordan Brand and Converse â€“ came out to get better. Now, here’s your chance to take another inside look at what LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem, Omri Casspi, Randy Foye, and Manny Harris did.
Part 1: Assessment
Part 2: Physical Training
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
They look like Lab rats. And the crazy scientist is trying to figure out how to clone them. I would never participate in this kinda thing.
@chicagorilla: I’m pretty sure your not Nike’s list of athletes for this type of thing.
two things…
a) you would think this kind of thing goes on all the time
b) remember when athletes wouldn’t train with each other for fear of giving away the competitive edge or trade secrete? wa ahpond?
This stuff is awesome. I would love, and I know others would to, to see more of what it takes and what goes into training the best athletes in the world.