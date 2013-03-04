Video: Nike’s “Give Me The Ball” Commercial With Kobe Bryant

#Nike #Video #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant
03.04.13 5 years ago

More than a billion people in Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan are about to see the story of a young player complete his basketball “wish list” thanks to a new Nike commercial. It’s a story that’s been mined for decades, of the player growing up and taking over the game. However, when was the last time that player got so large he had a hypeman as a pre-teen, Yi Jianlian as a teammate and Kobe Bryant wearing his face on a T-shirt by draft night? He also gets to hook up with Kevin Durant on a virtual alley-oop, so that’s cool.

According to Nike itself, the commercial will only run on TV in those three Asian markets first mentioned.

