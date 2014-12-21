Video: Notre Dame Guard Demetrius Jackson Posterizes 7-2 Defender

We’re partial to the NBA, but a dunk like this deserves attention regardless of playing field. Watch 6-1 Notre Dame guard Demetrius Jackson launch for an epic poster jam over Purdue’s Isaac Haas – a defender 13 inches taller than he is.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Damn!

Jackson scored a season-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting in his team’s 99-68 romp over it’s in-state rivals. The most impressive of them, obviously, was the sophomore’s huge facial on Purdue’s 7-2 rim-protector. College hoops may not see a better posterization all season long – and almost certainly won’t involving a dunker and victim with such a massive height discrepancy.

(Video via ACC Digital Network)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.