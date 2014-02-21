Video: O.J. Mayo Ties Shoe Instead Of Playing Defense

There’s a lot to say about O.J. Mayo‘s disappointing 2013-14 season for the Bucks. They thought they’d landed another mid-tier scorer, someone who could handle shooting guard duties in light of Monta Ellis‘ opting out before signing in Dallas. But Mayo has struggled and clashed with coach Larry Drew, primarily concerning his effort on defense. That was all to apparent last night when the Nuggets were in town.

Mayo’s shooting percentages have all dipped this season in Milwaukee, as have his minutes. And while Mayo has never been a defensive stud â€” something Mavs coach Rick Carlisle did his best to change, with few results to show â€” he has been godawful on the defensive side of the ball this season. NBA.com has the Bucks giving up 107.7 points per 100 possessions with Mayo on the court, which would be the worst in the NBA. As is, the Bucks already give up the second most points per possession (106.6 per 100), but they’re even worse with Mayo playing.

Just check out what he does while guarding Randy Foye against Denver last night in Milwaukee. He spends the entire possession tying his shoe instead of helping his teammates, and of course they get scored on.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Not only that, but the Bucks only manage to score 92.2 points per 100 possessions with Mayo on the court, the worst mark on the team. Just to give you a comparison, the Sixers score the fewest points per possession in the league at 96.2 per 100 possessions. So Mayo has the Bucks scoring 4 points less per 100 possessions than the worst offense in the league! And Mayo is supposed to be a scoring specialist. Still, it’s his defense from last night that’s so embarrassing.

As Chuck would say, “that’s turrible.”

(via brobible)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.