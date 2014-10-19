Video: Olimpija Player Hits The Shot Of The Century

Many basketball fans only know Slovenia as the birthplace of Goran “Dragon” Dragic. But after a player on Slovenian club team Olimpija, aka Košarkaški klub Olimpija Ljubljana or KK Union Olimpija, hit a shot of a lifetime against Serbian club KK Partizan, that might all change.

By way of I <3 Basketball comes this insane behind-the-back falling-out-bounds prayer that arcs high over the backboard to rattle through the iron.

Simply incredible, and it reminds us of Popeye Jones‘ miracle over-the-shoulder bucket, though this one is somehow better because he’s in the air, about to land out of bounds, and he goes around his back from well behind the backboard. This seriously might be the craziest shot you see for the next decade.

Have you ever seen a shot like this before?

