Video: On The “Uncle Drew” Set With Kyrie Irving and Bill Russell

11.07.12 6 years ago

Dime gave you a sneak peek last week into the second chapter of Kyrie Irving‘s “Uncle Drew” campaign for Pepsi MAX, but now there’s more from the set of the latest shoot, including how he and Bill Russell worked together.

I had the chance to talk with Irving during filming, when he was still in the middle of getting his four-hour makeup job done. It sounded like a brutal process, and seeing it take shape confirms my suspicions.

What do you think?

