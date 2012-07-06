Video: Pau Gasol Is Excited About Steve Nash On The Lakers

07.06.12 6 years ago

Pau Gasol is in Madrid working out with the Spanish national team, but his mind is in Los Angeles. The forward hosted a Twitcam video chat with viewers a day after the announced signing of Steve Nash and he sounded relieved. Was it relieved to now have a guard with cojones large enough not to pass to Kobe every time down the floor (and maybe to Gasol more) or something else? Either way, Nash “still has a lot of juice left in him,” according to Gasol.

“Obviously it will be a huge honor to play alongside with Steve. … It would be a true pleasure to play with Steve and he’s one of the best point guards to ever play the game.”

Other than gushing over Nash, Gasol answers a question from someone named Party Boy 44, so there’s that.

What do you think of Nash and Gasol together?

