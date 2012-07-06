Video: Pau Gasol Is Excited About Steve Nash On The Lakers

Pau Gasol is in Madrid working out with the Spanish national team, but his mind is in Los Angeles. The forward hosted a Twitcam video chat with viewers a day after the announced signing of Steve Nash and he sounded relieved. Was it relieved to now have a guard with cojones large enough not to pass to Kobe every time down the floor (and maybe to Gasol more) or something else? Either way, Nash “still has a lot of juice left in him,” according to Gasol.

“Obviously it will be a huge honor to play alongside with Steve. … It would be a true pleasure to play with Steve and he’s one of the best point guards to ever play the game.”

Other than gushing over Nash, Gasol answers a question from someone named Party Boy 44, so there’s that.

What do you think of Nash and Gasol together?

