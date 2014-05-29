Video: Paul George’s Third Quarter Buzzer-Beater

#Paul George #Miami Heat
05.29.14 4 years ago

The Pacers went into Game 5 on Wednesday night facing elimination. LeBron James got into foul trouble causing him to sit for a large portion of the game. Meanwhile, Paul George had perhaps his best performance of the playoffs at the most important time.

George heated up in the second half, scoring 31 of his 37 total points. One of his biggest second-half moments came in the last second of the third quarter. David West inbounded the ball to PG with 1.7 ticks left. George caught the pass, turned, and set his feet to launch the shot from downtown. His buzzer-beating trey extended the Pacers’ lead to seven at the end of 36 minutes.

George added six rebounds and six steals to his 37-point night, as the Pacers were able to force a Game 6 back in Miami with a 93-90 win.

#Paul George#Miami Heat
