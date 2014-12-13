Video: Paul Pierce Called For Phantom Foul On Sick Block Of Spencer Hawes

Come on, referees. This is a clean block by any measure, but especially considering the player in question. Show Paul Pierce some respect! Watch The Truth get called for a phantom foul on this sick block of a dunk attempt by Spencer Hawes early in tonight’s game between the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Boo. Booooo.

This would have been the defensive highlight of Pierce’s season, and instead it’s just another shooting foul. But we know better. Hawes surely does, too.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.