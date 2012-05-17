Video: Paul Pierce Dunks On Philadelphia Twice

Oh you say the Truth has bad knees? Last night Paul Pierce showed his body is of no concern, twice smashing down facials on the Sixers. Both came in a brief span at the end of the first quarter, putting Thaddeus Young and Lavoy Allen on posters. These two plays were so savage that they almost make you forget about the rest of Pierce’s night. He had 24, 12 and four, plus three steals.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which one was better?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.