Video: Paul Pierce Dunks On Philadelphia Twice

05.17.12 6 years ago

Oh you say the Truth has bad knees? Last night Paul Pierce showed his body is of no concern, twice smashing down facials on the Sixers. Both came in a brief span at the end of the first quarter, putting Thaddeus Young and Lavoy Allen on posters. These two plays were so savage that they almost make you forget about the rest of Pierce’s night. He had 24, 12 and four, plus three steals.

Which one was better?

