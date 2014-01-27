Video: Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett Introduced In Boston To Standing Ovation

Brooklyn traveled to Boston Sunday night for the first time since Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were traded from the Celtics to the Nets. They Nets, bucking custom as the visiting team at TD Garden, got a resounding pre-game introduction culminating in Garnett and Pierce as the last two to have their names called. Watch as the Garden crowd roars their approval for their former players even as they now wear Brooklyn black.

Pierce has been visibly emotional in his return to the place he called home for the first 15 years of career. Pierce and KG teamed together with Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo to win a title in 2008 and get within a quarter of winning a second title in 2010.

If you’re a Celtics fan, it got a bit dusty.

