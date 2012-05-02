Video: Paul Pierce Tebows the Atlanta Hawks

#Atlanta Hawks #Paul Pierce #Tim Tebow #Video #Boston Celtics
05.02.12 6 years ago

Just … wow. Whether you think Paul Pierce‘s Tim Tebow‘ing of the Atlanta Hawks at center court in their home gym was hilarious or disprectful (it’s probably a mix of both), the bottom line is that the Hawks need to man up.

To lose to a Celtics team missing Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen in your backyard is bad enough without having Pierce show you up in front of your fans by going Terrell Owens all over your logo.

How will the Hawks respond to Game 2?

