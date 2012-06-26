Video: PEAK’s ‘I Can Play’ Campaign With JaVale McGee, Kyle Lowry & Shane Battier

Back in 2006, Shane Battier was one of the first NBA players to sign with Chinese sneaker company, PEAK, and since then many players like JaVale McGee and Kyle Lowry have also signed on with the company. While you won’t find a lot of ads for their shoes in the US, PEAK has a strong international presence and recently debuted their new “I Can Play” commercial campaign featuring McGee, Lowry and Battier. Each ad highlights a signature part of that player’s career.

For JaVale McGee, the commercial focuses on his two-basket dunk at the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest.



Back on March 20, 2011, Kyle Lowry had an incredible stat line – 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists – so PEAK concentrated on that triple-double performance.



The “No-Stats All Sar” Shane Battier, has always been known for his studious preparation habits, which have helped him become a great defender. Defense often doesn’t sell shoes but PEAK gives it a new spin with their Battier commercial.



PEAK is slowly building their brand here in the U.S. and although they have not wooed any superstar players yet, if they keep building strong ad campaigns like the “I Can Play” campaign, it’s only a matter of time before it happens.

Which commercial did you think worked best?

