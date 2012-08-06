Video: Peyton Siva’s Between-The-Legs 360 Dunk

08.06.12 6 years ago

Peyton Siva might be one of the top five best clutch guards in college. When Rick Pitino needs him at Louisville, Siva can tip the balance from scorer to distributor or vice versa. It’s mostly below-the-rim stuff for the player DraftExpress lists at 5-11. Taking a break from being a college counselor at this week’s Adidas Nations tournament, Siva may have changed that perception of his game just a little bit.

Siva finishes the 360-degree slam after going between the legs during. No defense, no pressure, but he did finish a pretty technical dunk here. How good was it? Hit us up in the comments.

