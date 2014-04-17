Video: Phil Pressey’s Sneaky Hike Pass To Bass

The Celtics’ backup point guard, Phil Pressey, had some pretty big shoes to fill last night in Boston. While the C’s lost with Pressey at the helm, he did have a very Rajon Rondo stat line: nine points, 10 assists in 42 minutes. One of those dimes featured a hike pass between his legs that had to make Rondo proud of the rookie.

Brandon Bass was on the receiving end of Pressey’s quick thinking after getting trapped in the lane when he picked up dribble:

