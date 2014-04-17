Video: Phil Pressey’s Sneaky Hike Pass To Bass

#Boston Celtics #GIFs
04.17.14 4 years ago

The Celtics’ backup point guard, Phil Pressey, had some pretty big shoes to fill last night in Boston. While the C’s lost with Pressey at the helm, he did have a very Rajon Rondo stat line: nine points, 10 assists in 42 minutes. One of those dimes featured a hike pass between his legs that had to make Rondo proud of the rookie.

Brandon Bass was on the receiving end of Pressey’s quick thinking after getting trapped in the lane when he picked up dribble:

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSBrandon BassDimeMaggifsPhil PresseyWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP