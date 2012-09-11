Video: Philly’s Top 10 Plays From Last Season

#Philadelphia 76ers #Video
09.11.12 6 years ago

Some of us in the Dime offices are super excited about the Sixers’ potential moving forward, and a lot of that stems from their offseason moves. They became more conventional, dropped the small-ball approach, and now have a legitimate post-up option. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be as exciting. As this tape shows, they (which means “mostly Andre Iguodala“) put together some extra saucy highlights last season.

Will Iggy be better or worse in Denver?

