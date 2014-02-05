Video: Pierre Jackson Sets NBA D-League Record With 58 Points

02.05.14 5 years ago

The No. 1 rated NBA Developmental League player on their “Prospect Watch” list, former Baylor standout Pierre Jackson set a D-League record on Tuesday when he poured in 58 points in a single regulation game.The single-game scoring record helped his Idaho Stampede to a 136-122 win over the Texas Legends in Boise.

In route to his record-setting night, Jackson scored 27 fourth-quarter points, including a stretch where he scored 12 points in under two minutes:

For the game, Jackson was 24-for-33 from the field and 7-of-13 from behind the three-point line. It was his seventh game this season with at least 40 points, and he’s leading the D-League in scoring at 30.2 PPG.

Morris Almond held the previous type scoring mark when he scored 53 points in 2008, and Will Conroy matched that 53-point total in 2009.

