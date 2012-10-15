Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Become a Better, Stronger Ballhandler

It’s early October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drill combo helps you become a better, stronger ballhandler:

Training Team: Accelerate Basketball

Charlotte, NC

The Drill: 100/1000 Ball Handling Drill

Accelerate Basketball designed the combination of this drill to help their basketball players become stronger ball handlers. It is a great way to finish any basketball strength and conditioning workout – by the end of it, you will have racked up 1,000 dribbles and 100 pushups.

