Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Create Space to Free Up Your Shot

It’s early October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drill combo helps you to create space between you and your defender to get your jumper off cleanly:

Trainer: Roman Perez

Brooklyn, NY

Drill: Creating Space

Creating space for your shot is an important asset to add to your game. Not only will you set your self away from the opponent, but you will also have more space to create for an open Jumper or move. New York City’s Roman Perez shows you the right way to set yourself.

