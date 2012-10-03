Video: POINT 3 Alpha Training Series – Strength & Conditioning Warmup

It’s early October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

First up:

Title: Inch Worms

Chattin Hill, Professional Strength & Conditioning Coach (Atlanta, GA), shows you how Inch Worms can stretch your calves while engaging critical core muscles before you get into your basketball workout.

Check it out here:

