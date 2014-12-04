Video: Popovich Tells Danny Green To “Shut The F**K Up” After Boneheaded Foul

The Nets snapped San Antonio’s eight-game winning streak with a 95-93 overtime win at Barclays Center last night, but they were gift-wrapped the win in the closing seconds of the extra session after a Danny Green blunder. Gregg Popovich became irate and can be seen telling Danny to “Shut the f___ up” as he’s coming towards the sideline to explain.

There were 15 seconds left in the game, but nearly five seconds separated the game clock and the shot clock as Brooklyn dribbled the ball up at the end of overtime. Popovich didn’t want his guys to foul, since they just needed a stop for a chance to tie. That’s when Green fouled Mirza Teletovic even though they weren’t in the penalty. The foul reset the shot clock to 14 seconds, nearly matching the game clock.

Popovich was freakin’ pissed, chewing out Green as he made his way to the sideline. Thankfully for the younger fans, Pop’s diatribe wasn’t picked up by NBA mic’s, but you can clearly read his lips when he tells Green to “Shut the f___ up.”

Hell hath no fury then Popovich’s reaction after some Spurs stupidity nearly costs them an opportunity to win the game. It didn’t, since Bogdan Bogdanovic lost the ball against a Spurs double-team with nine-seconds left, giving them a chance to tie or win it outright. Manu Ginobili‘s three-point attempt didn’t fall (though his attempt draw the foul was commendable), and even an offensive rebound didn’t result in another shot.

Despite still getting a chance for the win, Green will see this countenance in his nightmares:

(via The Brooklyn Game)

