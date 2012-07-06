Video: Puerto Rico Makes The Shot, Just Misses The Buzzer From Deep

There’s room for just three teams left in the London 2012 Olympics, and the spots are being decided at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Venezuela this week (the final is Sunday). Wednesday in Puerto Rico’s 98-84 loss against Greece, David Huertas let loose a bomb from 3/4 court to end the third quarter.

You can clearly hear the horn before he lets the ball go, but it’s an incredible perfect swish, nonetheless.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.