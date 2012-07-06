Video: Puerto Rico Makes The Shot, Just Misses The Buzzer From Deep

#Video
07.06.12 6 years ago

There’s room for just three teams left in the London 2012 Olympics, and the spots are being decided at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Venezuela this week (the final is Sunday). Wednesday in Puerto Rico’s 98-84 loss against Greece, David Huertas let loose a bomb from 3/4 court to end the third quarter.

You can clearly hear the horn before he lets the ball go, but it’s an incredible perfect swish, nonetheless.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSdavid huertasFIBAGREECEPUERTO RICOvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP