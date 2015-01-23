Video: Punches Thrown And Landed At Alabama-Auburn Women’s Game

01.23.15 4 years ago

If the Alabama-Auburn football game is the Iron Bowl, what does that make this? At last night’s game between women’s basketball teams of the Crimson Tide and Tigers, a fight broke out that included several legitimately landed punches, three ejections, and one official being shoved to the floor.

The fracas was result of Alabama’s Breanna Hayden throwing a sucker punch at Auburn’s Hasina Muhammad after the two were tangled up while battling for rebounding position following a free throw. Their fight spilled over into the Crimston Tide bench as a referee trying to separate the pair tumbled to the court:

Yikes. Here’s another shot of Hayden’s initial blow to Muhammad:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

What a chin on Muhammad; that was hardly a glancing blow. We highly doubt we’d have had the capacity to throw a punch of our own just seconds later.

Both players were ejected from the game, while Bama’s Meoshonti Knight was also sent home early due to leaving her team’s bench.

Also important: the Crimson Tide beat the Tigers 51-50.

(Video via SportsWatcher)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSALABAMAauburnbreanna haydenCOLLEGEhasina muhammad

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP