Video: Quincy Acy Puts Marcin Gortat On A Poster

#Twitter #GIFs
02.09.14 5 years ago

We’re pretty hesitant to award dunks poster status, but even we had to acknowledge this next one deserves the distinction. Watch as second year Kings forward Quincy Acy scores his only two points of the game when he goes up with a Gumby right arm and slams it home over Marcin Gortat.

Dirrty.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

(video via beyondthebuzzercom)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsMARCIN GORTATQuincy AcyTwittervine

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP