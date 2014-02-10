Video: Quincy Acy Puts Marcin Gortat On A Poster

We’re pretty hesitant to award dunks poster status, but even we had to acknowledge this next one deserves the distinction. Watch as second year Kings forward Quincy Acy scores his only two points of the game when he goes up with a Gumby right arm and slams it home over Marcin Gortat.

Dirrty.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

(video via beyondthebuzzercom)

