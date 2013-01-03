Video: Quincy Douby Scores 75 Points in Chinese Basketball Association Game

I was scrolling through some of the most recent basketball posts on Reddit yesterday afternoon when I spotted a new link to a box score from a Chinese Basketball Association from the previous night. The headline screamed that former Sacramento King Quincy Douby had put up 75 points in a win for his Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Bulls.

Video of the game though was nowhere to be found. But through the magic of YouTube, you can now see an edited reel of Douby’s absurd shooting performance (complete with an Eddy Curry cameo).

His line is outrageous: 23-of-38 shooting overall, 9-of-15 from three, 16-20 from the foul line, and racked up 28 of his CBA record-setting 75 in the fourth quarter. (By the way, how does a shooter who is that locked in miss four foul shots?)

Also outrageous? Charles Gaines, former Southern Mississippi star and Douby opponent that night on the Shanxi Zhongyu Brave Dragons, had 60 points and 29 rebounds in the game.

Here’s the Douby video:

