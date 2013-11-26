Video: Rajon Rondo Defeats MarShon Brooks In Pregame Race

Rajon Rondo still hasn’t returned after suffering a partially torn right ACL in the middle of the 2012-13 season. He’s inherited the leadership role with the departure of KG and Pierce, but hasn’t appeared in a game yet. However, recent footage of him racing MarShon Brooks might mean he’ll be returning sooner, rather than later.

Before a recent Celtics game, a recuperating Rondo raced teammate MarShon Brooks â€” who is healthy, mind you â€” the length of the court. Rondo won the brief competition, and he didn’t even appear to be going full speed.

This comes after Rajon was filmed dunking during pregame earlier this month.

We can’t wait until Rondo is back, and we’re guessing he’s itchy to get back out there, too. But Marshon Brooks oughta be ashamed to lose a race to a guy recovering from a partially torn ACL.

