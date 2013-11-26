Video: Rajon Rondo Defeats MarShon Brooks In Pregame Race

#Boston Celtics
11.26.13 5 years ago

Rajon Rondo still hasn’t returned after suffering a partially torn right ACL in the middle of the 2012-13 season. He’s inherited the leadership role with the departure of KG and Pierce, but hasn’t appeared in a game yet. However, recent footage of him racing MarShon Brooks might mean he’ll be returning sooner, rather than later.

Before a recent Celtics game, a recuperating Rondo raced teammate MarShon Brooks â€” who is healthy, mind you â€” the length of the court. Rondo won the brief competition, and he didn’t even appear to be going full speed.

This comes after Rajon was filmed dunking during pregame earlier this month.

We can’t wait until Rondo is back, and we’re guessing he’s itchy to get back out there, too. But Marshon Brooks oughta be ashamed to lose a race to a guy recovering from a partially torn ACL.

[vid via YouTube user mrtripledouble10; h/t PBT]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagMarshon BrooksRAJON RONDO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP